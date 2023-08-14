1 hour ago - Food and Drink
You can now get Amazon Fresh without Prime in Richmond
Richmonders without a Prime membership can now get Amazon Fresh grocery delivery.
What's happening: Amazon rolled out the pilot in 12 metros, including Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.
Yes, but: Delivery isn't free. Non-Prime members who place an order under $50 must pay $13.95 or $8 for orders over $100, per TechCrunch.
What's next: Amazon plans to launch Fresh for non-Prime members nationwide by the end of the year.
- It will eventually include products from Whole Foods and other grocery stores, per Bloomberg.
