You can now get Amazon Fresh without Prime in Richmond

Richmonders without a Prime membership can now get Amazon Fresh grocery delivery.

What's happening: Amazon rolled out the pilot in 12 metros, including Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

Yes, but: Delivery isn't free. Non-Prime members who place an order under $50 must pay $13.95 or $8 for orders over $100, per TechCrunch.

What's next: Amazon plans to launch Fresh for non-Prime members nationwide by the end of the year.