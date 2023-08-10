COVID rates are slightly up in Virginia

We've been hearing more anecdotal reports of COVID-19 cases in Richmond and around the state over the past few weeks. (Get well soon, Karri's boyfriend!)

The latest: Overall rates remain low, but there has been a slight uptick in cases, per the most recent data available from the state and CDC.

By the numbers: Over the past four weeks, the number of COVID-19 diagnoses in ERs around the state increased from 0.5% to 1%, per the Virginia Department of Health.

And COVID-related hospital admissions are considered low in all but two counties in Virginia (Brunswick and Greenville in Southside), per the CDC.

Threat level: Yes, it's an increase, but it's tiny compared to the spike we saw last summer, when hospital admissions were triple their current levels.

Between the lines: With a huge drop-off in testing, public health officials have largely shifted to tracking hospital visits, which necessarily limits reporting to the most severe cases.

Meanwhile, the latest strain of COVID-19, nicknamed "Eris," is fast spreading but does not appear to cause significant illness, per Politico.

What's next: Public health officials are preparing to roll out new flu, COVID and RSV vaccines this fall, which they hope will help head off the "tripledemic" that stressed health systems in Richmond and across the country last year, per the New York Times.