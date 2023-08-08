Report: Richmond risks losing 75,000 jobs to AI

Richmond could lose more than 75,000 jobs to artificial intelligence over the next four years, per a new analysis from research website ChamberofCommerce.org.

Driving the news: Roughly 12% of Richmond's workforce is at risk of AI-related job loss, according to the group, which used U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics employment data to analyze employment numbers within the 50 most-populated metro areas.

Potential job loss estimates were based on the percentage of at-risk jobs within each metro area, according to the group.

Why it matters: AI software and large language models — including ChatGPT — may soon be able to do all manner of jobs, raising concerns that a number of industries could replace workers with the technology.

Administrative roles like recordkeeping and cashiers, accounting, bookkeeping, factory and traditional security roles face the largest potential job losses due to AI, according to a recent report from the World Economic Forum.

By the numbers: Richmond ranked 34 out of the top 50 metro areas with the most at-risk jobs. Nearly 630,000 workers are employed in the area, and about 77,000 of those jobs are at risk.

Las Vegas, Miami, Louisville, Orlando and Grand Rapids claimed the top five spots with between 14.5% and 15.8% of their workforces threatened by AI.

Yes, but: AI will likely also create jobs, and Richmond is one of dozens of cities with the potential to become an AI adoption hub through federal funding, per a new Brookings Institution report.