Virginia's hemp crackdown begins

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Hemp businesses are beginning to flee Virginia as enforcement ramps up on synthetic THC products.

What's happening: At least two Richmond-based shops shut down last month, announcing plans to move to states with less restrictive laws.

Meanwhile, newly empowered state regulators began assessing thousands of dollars in fines to stores that have continued selling edible THC products.

Why it matters: Efforts to crack down on the businesses have been controversial and closely watched.

Some saw the shops as a welcome option to purchase THC products after legalization efforts stalled out. Others worried they raised consumer safety and public health concerns.

State of play: Hemp laws in the state for years offered a loophole for the public sale of THC, but as of July 1, the amount of THC in those products is strictly regulated.

The latest: State regulators assessed fines ranging from $13,000 to $97,500 last month to five businesses that have continued selling the products, the Virginia Mercury reports.

Infractions ranged from violations of new THC limits to labels that looked too much like big-name snack and cereal brands.

Of note: So far, enforcement has been limited to southwest and northern Virginia localities, and THC products are still widely available in Richmond-area shops.

The state's ongoing budget standoff has put plans to hire 15 new inspectors to enforce the rules on hold, per the Mercury.

So far only a handful of shops that sell the products have closed.

Richmond BizSense reported last month that Kultivate Wellness shut down its Short Pump store amid an expansion to North Carolina.

And Old Manchester Hemp Company closed its Hull Street shop and is seeking a new location in D.C., where it plans to capitalize on new legislation decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms, per BizSense.

What we're watching: Felony charges are still pending against the owner of Happy Trees, a Richmond chain of marijuana grow-supply shops accused of hosting marijuana pop-up markets at its warehouse.