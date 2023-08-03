Tasting Spritz Society's pickle-flavored cocktail

The most pickle-flavored drink you'll ever have. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Karri here, still trying to get the taste of dill out of my mouth after trying the "first-of-its-kind pickle flavored cocktail:" Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen.

Driving the news: What started as an April Fool's joke became reality this summer when canned cocktail-maker Spritz Society partnered with Claussen pickles to create a sparkling wine pickle cocktail.

The limited-edition pickle drink was available online only as two four-packs for $50 — and it sold out in about a week.

Yes, but: I acted fast and got my hands on a few (more should be coming soon).

So many pickles. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Quick take: This drink is for pickle lovers. It tastes, unsurprisingly and overwhelmingly, like pickles.

Imagine the leftover juice from the pickle jar with a dash of your mom's pinot grigio, carbonated. That is this beverage.

The bottom line: If you like pickles — I mean, really like pickles, as in your relationship with pickles borders on unhealthy, and loved ones have commented on it — this is the cocktail for you.