Richmond is in for another jampacked, fun-filled weekend — it might be one of the busiest of the year.

The fun kicks off Friday with 804 Day: Richmond's Biggest Block Party — the inaugural summer event celebrating all things RVA.

We'll have (a lot) more on that Friday, but plan to head to Shockoe Bottom Friday from 4-9pm.

🎸 804 Day is also the kickoff for the brand-new Richmond Music Week, a weeklong (Aug. 4-11) celebration of Richmond's music scene, including its local musicians, venues and record stores.

Highlights from the opening weekend include:

LoveSong: The Cure Tribute, Saturday, 7pm at Ember Music Hall (tickets: $27.39).

Record Store Raffle, Sunday, 1-3pm at Deep Groove, Vinyl Conflict, Small Friend Records & Books and Plan 9 Music (a $15 purchase at any of the stores gets you entered to win $100 prize).

On Saturday, head to the river for back-to-back events:

🐲 Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival — the annual paddle race of 40-foot canoes decorated like dragons — is at Rocketts Landing from 7:30am-4pm.

Admission is free, and attendees can expect live music, food vendors and a beer garden.

🐥 RVA Duck Race & Festival of Inclusion, benefiting the Autism Society of Central Virginia, is back at Brown's Island from 11am-4pm. The duck race is at 3pm.