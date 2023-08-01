Sauer Center's new Richmond neighborhood

Share on email (opens in new window)

View from the intersection of Meadow and Broad. Rendering: Courtesy of Urban Design Associates

A local development group unveiled its vision for a whole new neighborhood off Broad Street in Richmond.

What's happening: Yesterday, Sauer Properties released the master plan for phase two of Sauer Center, which is currently anchored by a Whole Foods and CarMax offices.

It calls for more than 2 million square feet of new construction between Broad Street, Hermitage Road and North Allen Avenue, per Richmond BizSense, which first reported the details.

Zoom in: The plans include a 12-story tower built in an Art Deco style that would serve as the architectural centerpiece of the new development, says Ashley Peace, the development group's president.

View from Clay and Meadow. Rendering: Courtesy of Urban Design Associates

A new park. Rendering: Courtesy of Urban Design Associates

Of note: The redevelopment plans include the blighted former Sears building next to Lowe's.

Also of note: Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken appears to be safe.

It's one of a handful of properties in the area that the Sauer family, which sold its spice business in 2019, does not own.

The big picture: Peace told Axios she expects the neighborhood to take shape over the next 10 to 15 years.