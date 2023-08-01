Sauer Center's new Richmond neighborhood
A local development group unveiled its vision for a whole new neighborhood off Broad Street in Richmond.
What's happening: Yesterday, Sauer Properties released the master plan for phase two of Sauer Center, which is currently anchored by a Whole Foods and CarMax offices.
- It calls for more than 2 million square feet of new construction between Broad Street, Hermitage Road and North Allen Avenue, per Richmond BizSense, which first reported the details.
Zoom in: The plans include a 12-story tower built in an Art Deco style that would serve as the architectural centerpiece of the new development, says Ashley Peace, the development group's president.
Of note: The redevelopment plans include the blighted former Sears building next to Lowe's.
Also of note: Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken appears to be safe.
- It's one of a handful of properties in the area that the Sauer family, which sold its spice business in 2019, does not own.
The big picture: Peace told Axios she expects the neighborhood to take shape over the next 10 to 15 years.
