It's a red-hot festival weekend in Richmond, which is fitting since the estimated weekend temperature seems to be around 12,000° Karriheit ™.

💖 First up, HeART & Soul Festival is back, Saturday 4-10pm at City Stadium.

This year's event celebrates "the ART of Hip Hop" with DJs, live art demonstrations, food trucks, local makers, kids activities and, of course, beer and wine for sale.

Tickets are $15; kids 12 and under are free.

🥃 Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival is Saturday, 2-6pm at Meadow Event Park's air-conditioned Farm Bureau Center.

Attendees will find, well, beer (more than 20 craft options), bourbon (two dozen distilleries to choose from) and barbecue served every way and style. Plus, live music, kids activities and tons of other food and drinks.

Tickets are $39 and include a souvenir glass and unlimited beer and bourbon samples; kids 12 and under are free.

🏎 It's NASCAR summer race weekend at Richmond Raceway.