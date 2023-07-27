Visit this coconut street vendor in Richmond to beat the weekend heat

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

We've spent a lot of time thinking about ways to beat the heat this week.

Here's one idea: Visit the strip mall tucked away behind the Dunkin' on Staples Mill Road and be transported someplace tropical.

What's happening: Most days, there's a vendor who sets up under a tree in the parking lot selling coconuts out of the back of her truck.

For $10, she'll hack one open with a machete and fill a cup with the water inside.

Bonus: She tops the drink with the coconut meat, which she scoops out with a special tool.

The bottom line: It's an experience.