53 mins ago - Things to Do
Visit this coconut street vendor in Richmond to beat the weekend heat
We've spent a lot of time thinking about ways to beat the heat this week.
Here's one idea: Visit the strip mall tucked away behind the Dunkin' on Staples Mill Road and be transported someplace tropical.
What's happening: Most days, there's a vendor who sets up under a tree in the parking lot selling coconuts out of the back of her truck.
- For $10, she'll hack one open with a machete and fill a cup with the water inside.
- Bonus: She tops the drink with the coconut meat, which she scoops out with a special tool.
The bottom line: It's an experience.
