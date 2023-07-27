53 mins ago - Things to Do

Visit this coconut street vendor in Richmond to beat the weekend heat

Ned Oliver

Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

We've spent a lot of time thinking about ways to beat the heat this week.

Here's one idea: Visit the strip mall tucked away behind the Dunkin' on Staples Mill Road and be transported someplace tropical.

What's happening: Most days, there's a vendor who sets up under a tree in the parking lot selling coconuts out of the back of her truck.

  • For $10, she'll hack one open with a machete and fill a cup with the water inside.
  • Bonus: She tops the drink with the coconut meat, which she scoops out with a special tool.

The bottom line: It's an experience.

