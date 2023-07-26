Virginia state prisons under scrutiny after reports of guards brutalizing inmates

Virginia prisons are in the spotlight this week amid dual reports alleging guards brutalized inmates.

What's happening: The FBI is investigating the death of a disabled Virginia prisoner who family members allege was "sadistically tortured" by guards, the AP reports.

Meanwhile, an investigation by Insider found Virginia leads the country in the use of dogs to attack inmates, a practice that has left prisoners with permanent injuries and is banned in many states.

Why it matters: It's an especially bad look for a department that for years has been fending off calls for outside oversight.

The latest: The FBI alerted family members of Charles Givens that they were investigating his February 2022 death at Marion Correctional Treatment Center, per the AP, which reviewed the email.

Family members have said they were initially told by prison officials that Givens, who was intellectually disabled and serving time for murder, died of natural causes.

An autopsy later concluded he died of blunt force trauma and found signs of ongoing abuse, per NPR, which first reported Givens' death last month.

Zoom out: The AP report came the day after a lengthy investigation by Insider into the use of patrol dogs in prisons.

Insider called Virginia an "extreme outlier, commanding dogs to attack on an unmatched scale" in the state's six high-security prisons.

By the numbers: Insider documented 271 dog attacks between 2017 and 2022. The next nearest number of attacks during that period the news outlet was able to document was 15 in Arizona.

Staff most often unleashed dogs on inmates to force out inmates who refused to leave their cells.

What they're saying: Inmates told Insider that being attacked left them with recurring nightmares, PTSD and in some cases long-lasting physical disabilities.

The other side: Prison officials defended their use of the animals as legal under state law and said they are primarily used for their "presence" as a deterrent to bad behavior.

As for the FBI's investigation into Givens' death, the department did not respond to a request for comment, though the AP reports the individual guards accused in his death denied the abuse allegations in court filings.

Between the lines: Both issues are likely to figure prominently in advocates' ongoing push to establish an independent ombudsman to investigate issues within the prison system.