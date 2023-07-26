25 mins ago - Food and Drink

It's Hot Tomato Summer week in Richmond

Karri Peifer

Charlotte's Southern Deli's Hot Tomato summer sandwich last year. Image: Courtesy of Duke's Mayo

It's Duke’s Mayo's Hot Tomato Summer week in Richmond.

What's happening: All week, 80 — yes, 80 — Richmond restaurants and makers are serving up specials celebrating the best combo since peanut butter and chocolate: Duke's Mayo and tomatoes.

Duke's swag. Karri tried to get a pen for Ned and was denied. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Why it matters: Richmonders will find creative takes on the combo all over town through Sunday, including a fried soft shell BLT at Lillie Pearl, goat and halloumi burekas (a savory pastry) at JewFro and a Detroit-style BLT pizza at Bingo Beer Co.

  • Plus, a Duke’s-washed mezcal elote cocktail at Southbound, a Duke’s Mayo yellow cake ice cream topped with tomato basil buttercream at Ruby Scoops and a bloody mary made with Meat Juice and rimmed with Duke's at Cirrus Vodka
