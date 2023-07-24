Narrow house proposal puzzles Richmond city planners
The city's planning commission isn't sure how to handle a proposal for a 12-foot-wide row house in Church Hill.
What's happening: The city's community land trust, which helps develop affordable housing, wants to squeeze the structure onto a 15-foot-wide lot at 2615 Q St.
- But at a meeting last week, neighbors called the proposal ridiculous, arguing there were plenty of normal-sized lots in the neighborhood that could be developed instead.
The other side: The city's planning staff recommended approval of a special use permit, concluding that the proposal is a good fit for the neighborhood and in line with the city's master plan.
Of note: You could theoretically get away with building an 8-foot-wide structure and still comply with building code, city planning director Kevin Vonck said.
What's next: At the recommendation of chief administrative officer Lincoln Saunders, the commission delayed any action pending further talks among city officials.
💭 Ned's thought bubble: The narrowest structure I'm aware of in Richmond is the Wedge on Main Street downtown, measuring just 9.5 feet wide. But it was incorporated into a neighboring building back in 2005.
- Most row houses in the city seem to be closer to 20 feet wide.
✉️ Please alert us to the narrowest homes in your neighborhood.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.