Narrow house proposal puzzles Richmond city planners

Will it fit? Photo: Courtesy of Google Maps

The city's planning commission isn't sure how to handle a proposal for a 12-foot-wide row house in Church Hill.

What's happening: The city's community land trust, which helps develop affordable housing, wants to squeeze the structure onto a 15-foot-wide lot at 2615 Q St.

But at a meeting last week, neighbors called the proposal ridiculous, arguing there were plenty of normal-sized lots in the neighborhood that could be developed instead.

The other side: The city's planning staff recommended approval of a special use permit, concluding that the proposal is a good fit for the neighborhood and in line with the city's master plan.

Plans for the home. Image: Courtesy of city of Richmond

Of note: You could theoretically get away with building an 8-foot-wide structure and still comply with building code, city planning director Kevin Vonck said.

What's next: At the recommendation of chief administrative officer Lincoln Saunders, the commission delayed any action pending further talks among city officials.

💭 Ned's thought bubble: The narrowest structure I'm aware of in Richmond is the Wedge on Main Street downtown, measuring just 9.5 feet wide. But it was incorporated into a neighboring building back in 2005.

Most row houses in the city seem to be closer to 20 feet wide.

✉️ Please alert us to the narrowest homes in your neighborhood.