GRTC is expanding into the counties and adding a "micro-transit" service

Richmond's transit system is expanding deeper into the surrounding counties and launching on-demand "micro-transit" in underserved parts of the region.

Driving the news: GRTC got the green light this month to extend two existing bus lines farther into Chesterfield and Henrico, the Times-Dispatch reported.

Meanwhile, the bus system will begin piloting "micro-transit" service in Powhatan, Sandston and Ashland, plus other underserved locations.

Why it matters: It's one of the biggest steps in GRTC's decadeslong history toward a regional transit system, connecting the city and counties — and even the parts of town many still call "the country."

Zoom in: The two bus route extensions will be completed by this time next year and make more than 10 miles — and tens of thousands of jobs — accessible via public transportation.

GRTC's Route 1A, which currently runs from downtown and down Midlothian Turnpike to just over the city-county border near Chippenham, will go an additional 8 miles west to the Walmart on Midlothian.

Route 1, which runs from downtown to Chamberlayne just over the city-county line at Brookhill Azalea Shopping Center, will extend 3 miles to the Parham and Brook intersection Walmart.

What they're saying: "This is something that's incredibly exciting," GRTC spokesperson Henry Bendon tells Axios, particularly the Chesterfield extension, which will make at least 25,000 jobs accessible within a 45-minute bus ride.

"Micro-transit," which will be branded Link, functions basically like Uber Pool and will launch this year with service to the first of five approved zones beginning this fall, Bendon says.

Image: Courtesy of GRTC

The "micro" zones are:

Azalea Avenue/Washington Park.

Ashland.

North Chesterfield West.

Powhatan.

Sandston/New Kent.

How it works: Users within the zones download an app and request a ride for transportation within the zones.

A smaller fleet, likely vans, will pick up riders throughout each zone.

All five zones should be up and running by the end of June 2024.

Of note: GRTC is on track to be fully staffed up on drivers by next year after approving a 40% pay increase in April, per Bendon.

What's next: GRTC is just getting started with its expansion plans.

15-minute service on the Pulse line should resume by September.

It's hosting two open houses this week on the planned North-South rapid transit expansion.

A study for a western expansion of Pulse is slated to begin next year.

Work on a Malvern Pulse stop will start in 2025.

Plus, GRTC is finalizing approval and logistics for two more existing line extensions:

Route 19, which runs from Willow Lawn to just past Short Pump Town Center, to extend into Goochland.

Route 3B, which runs from Northside to Brightpoint Community College in Chester on Route 1, to extend by 1.25 miles to serve a nearby mobile home community.

Be smart: GRTC's regional growth is a result of the Central Virginia Transportation Authority, Bendon says.