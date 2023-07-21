2 hours ago - News

Buc-ee's is coming to Virginia

Ned Oliver

Image: Courtesy of Buc-ee's

The Texas chain that built the world's largest gas station has plans to open its first Virginia outpost in New Kent County, but not until 2027.

What's happening: Buc-ee's announced earlier this year that it's eyeing a location off I-64 near exit 211.

Why it matters: The store itself will be larger than a football field and surrounded by 120 gas pumps and 557 parking spaces, per New Kent County's economic development authority.

But it's not just about size.

What they're saying: As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put it when the company announced its third location in his state earlier this year: "They make so much stuff. They have those beaver nuggets. They have all kinds of barbecue that they make," per WESH.

  • "It's basically like the Shangri-La of service stations."
