The Texas chain that built the world's largest gas station has plans to open its first Virginia outpost in New Kent County, but not until 2027.

What's happening: Buc-ee's announced earlier this year that it's eyeing a location off I-64 near exit 211.

Why it matters: The store itself will be larger than a football field and surrounded by 120 gas pumps and 557 parking spaces, per New Kent County's economic development authority.

But it's not just about size.

Superfans say they love the chain for its barbecue brisket, fudge counter and super clean restrooms, per the Knoxville News Sentinel.

What they're saying: As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis put it when the company announced its third location in his state earlier this year: "They make so much stuff. They have those beaver nuggets. They have all kinds of barbecue that they make," per WESH.