Virginia has new model policies for how its K-12 schools should treat transgender students.

Driving the news: Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the policy Tuesday — 10 months after he released a draft policy that drew criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates and sparked student protests around the state, per the Washington Post.

The Department of Education spent the 10 months reviewing more than 70,000 public comments it received.

Why it matters: The updated policies roll back the previous administration's LGBTQ+-friendly accommodations, which required schools to use the students' preferred pronouns and allowed students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that matched their gender identities.

State of play: The finalized policies are basically the same as the September draft, per the Times-Dispatch: Students must use bathrooms, locker rooms and pronouns that match their sex assigned at birth, and parental rights are emphasized throughout.

The changes from the draft allow students with a medical gender dysphoria diagnosis to request accommodations through a school ADA coordinator and say parents can opt their children out of using sex-segregated facilities.

Worth noting: The statewide policies don't affect local school divisions. They're meant to be the model for ones each school district creates itself.