Ned here. When I asked for milkshake recommendations last week, a reader wrote in to tell me not to "fall for" the extremely elaborate concoctions from Coco+Hazel in Bon Air and Tuckahoe.

What's happening: I fell for it.

And, honestly, no regrets.

Details: First, this is obviously a special occasion shake. Like, maybe you wronged a child and need to make it up to them somehow.

Second, it's going to cost you. My tab topped $20 after tax and tip.

I ordered the Blackout. It's a chocolate milkshake topped with two full-sized brownies, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and a cherry.

Other options include the Cake Shake, which has a full slice of confetti cake on top, and the Candy Land, topped with cotton candy, fancy lollipops and rock candy.

The presentation was impeccable, and the milkshake itself was as good as any I've had. I especially liked that I could drink it through the straw without disturbing the brownie stack, allowing me to continue to appreciate the awe-inspiring structure while consuming it.

Yes, but: Because I did not want to die of over consumption, I ended up taking both brownies to go.

The bottom line: The aforementioned reader who tried to warn me away from the shakes saw the elaborate toppings as a liability that weighed down the shake itself.