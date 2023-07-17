Richmond scores low in national bikeability ranking
Richmond has some work to do when it comes to its bikeability, according to PeopleForBikes's recent "Best Places to Bike" report.
Driving the news: The organization rated 1,484 U.S. cities on a scale of 0 to 100, using factors like protected bike lanes, safe crossings, speed limits and connections throughout the city. A score of 50 or higher represents "a great place to bike."
- Richmond scored a 23 — 868th-best overall, ranking it 350th out of 624 mid-sized cities.
- That's lower than the national average of 27.
Zoom in: The Richmond area has around 50 miles of bike lanes, but only a fraction of those are protected lanes, per Bike Walk RVA's interactive map.
Zoom out: Davis, California (77), Ankeny, Iowa (74), and Berkeley, California (72), claimed the top three spots among medium-sized cities (those with populations of 50,000-300,000).
- Arlington was rated the best in Virginia with a score of 54.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.