Richmond has some work to do when it comes to its bikeability, according to PeopleForBikes's recent "Best Places to Bike" report.

Driving the news: The organization rated 1,484 U.S. cities on a scale of 0 to 100, using factors like protected bike lanes, safe crossings, speed limits and connections throughout the city. A score of 50 or higher represents "a great place to bike."

Richmond scored a 23 — 868th-best overall, ranking it 350th out of 624 mid-sized cities.

That's lower than the national average of 27.

Zoom in: The Richmond area has around 50 miles of bike lanes, but only a fraction of those are protected lanes, per Bike Walk RVA's interactive map.

Zoom out: Davis, California (77), Ankeny, Iowa (74), and Berkeley, California (72), claimed the top three spots among medium-sized cities (those with populations of 50,000-300,000).