The great debate: Rules around dog etiquette at the James River

When it comes to the river, we apparently agree on everything except whether it's OK to let dogs go off leash.

What's happening: Last week we asked our readers to weigh on the unwritten rules and etiquette of the river.

The responses overwhelmingly boiled down to being decent and not leaving any trash — especially not glass.

Yes, but: Then there's the dog question.

"If you find yourself yelling, 'don't worry, he's friendly!' as your unleashed dog runs up to people, you need to review your pet ownership protocols," wrote reader Caroline M.

The counterpoint, via Susan M.: "If you don’t like dogs, don’t go. This is one of the only places in the city you can let a pup in the water."

That said, both readers agreed that it ultimately comes down to how well trained your dog is.

Reality check: Barring an act by the city council, it's already settled law. It's a class four misdemeanor to let a dog go off leash, however well trained.

💭 Karri's thought bubble: Richmond should have set off-leash times and locations like some OBX beaches so local dog owners have a safe — and legal — way to let their pups play.