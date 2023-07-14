52 mins ago - Newcomers

The great debate: Rules around dog etiquette at the James River

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a dog holding a leash in its mouth, and the leash forming a "no" symbol.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

When it comes to the river, we apparently agree on everything except whether it's OK to let dogs go off leash.

What's happening: Last week we asked our readers to weigh on the unwritten rules and etiquette of the river.

  • The responses overwhelmingly boiled down to being decent and not leaving any trash — especially not glass.

Yes, but: Then there's the dog question.

  • "If you find yourself yelling, 'don't worry, he's friendly!' as your unleashed dog runs up to people, you need to review your pet ownership protocols," wrote reader Caroline M.
  • The counterpoint, via Susan M.: "If you don’t like dogs, don’t go. This is one of the only places in the city you can let a pup in the water."

That said, both readers agreed that it ultimately comes down to how well trained your dog is.

Reality check: Barring an act by the city council, it's already settled law. It's a class four misdemeanor to let a dog go off leash, however well trained.

💭 Karri's thought bubble: Richmond should have set off-leash times and locations like some OBX beaches so local dog owners have a safe — and legal — way to let their pups play.

