Dancers are taking over Can Can in Carytown for Bastille Day

Can-can at Can Can last year. Image: Courtesy of Can Can Brasserie

It's Bastille Day, and Can Can Brasserie is celebrating French National Day with its annual live can-can show.

What's happening: Multiple dancers will take over the Carytown restaurant floor, and ultimately the bar top, to perform the traditional, high-kicking French dance — complete with the risqué petticoat exposure (try not to blush).