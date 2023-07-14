51 mins ago - Food and Drink

Dancers are taking over Can Can in Carytown for Bastille Day

Karri Peifer

Can-can at Can Can last year. Image: Courtesy of Can Can Brasserie

It's Bastille Day, and Can Can Brasserie is celebrating French National Day with its annual live can-can show.

What's happening: Multiple dancers will take over the Carytown restaurant floor, and ultimately the bar top, to perform the traditional, high-kicking French dance — complete with the risqué petticoat exposure (try not to blush).

  • The shows are at 6pm and 8:30pm. Reservations are completely booked tonight, so you can try to elbow in at the bar, or just grab a spot on the sidewalk.
  • "All of it will be visible through the front windows," Can Can tells Axios.
