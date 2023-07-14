51 mins ago - Food and Drink
Dancers are taking over Can Can in Carytown for Bastille Day
It's Bastille Day, and Can Can Brasserie is celebrating French National Day with its annual live can-can show.
What's happening: Multiple dancers will take over the Carytown restaurant floor, and ultimately the bar top, to perform the traditional, high-kicking French dance — complete with the risqué petticoat exposure (try not to blush).
- The shows are at 6pm and 8:30pm. Reservations are completely booked tonight, so you can try to elbow in at the bar, or just grab a spot on the sidewalk.
- "All of it will be visible through the front windows," Can Can tells Axios.
