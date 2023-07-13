Stella's Grocery is adding a Richmond store at River Road

Stella's Grocery is opening its seventh gourmet market in Richmond in the former Starbucks space in the River Road II Shopping Center.

Why it matters: River Road-area dwellers will soon never have to cook again (or at least their personal chefs won't).

The markets specialize in grab-and-go meals and dessert, wine and beer, gourmet market items and made-to-order food, with slightly different menus at each location.

Some Stella's prepared food from Karri's camera roll/recent dinner texts with her BF. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

An opening date for River Road hasn't been decided, family spokesperson Constantine Giavos tells Axios, nor have any specialties usually specific to each location.

Flashback: The Giavos family, who owns nearly a dozen Richmond restaurants, opened the first Stella's Grocery in 2015 in the Near West End, across the street from the award-winning Greek restaurant by the same name (and named for the family matriarch).