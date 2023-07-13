Stella's Grocery is adding a Richmond store at River Road
Stella's Grocery is opening its seventh gourmet market in Richmond in the former Starbucks space in the River Road II Shopping Center.
Why it matters: River Road-area dwellers will soon never have to cook again (or at least their personal chefs won't).
The markets specialize in grab-and-go meals and dessert, wine and beer, gourmet market items and made-to-order food, with slightly different menus at each location.
- Forest Hill has pizza. Scott's Addition has made-to-order salads. Lafayette has rotisserie chicken, and Libbie and Grove has everything fancy, including cocktails and a full appetizer menu.
- Pro tip: You can imbibe wine and beer at all of them. Just ask! (Staff has to open the bottle/can.)
An opening date for River Road hasn't been decided, family spokesperson Constantine Giavos tells Axios, nor have any specialties usually specific to each location.
Flashback: The Giavos family, who owns nearly a dozen Richmond restaurants, opened the first Stella's Grocery in 2015 in the Near West End, across the street from the award-winning Greek restaurant by the same name (and named for the family matriarch).
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.