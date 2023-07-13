12 mins ago - Things to Do
Richmond celebrates tomatoes this weekend
Richmond's favorite festival celebrating the fruit the Supreme Court officially declared a vegetable is this weekend.
The Hanover Tomato Festival is Friday (5-9pm) and Saturday (9am-1pm) at Pole Green Park.
- Free and pet friendly, the event will include tomato-heavy dishes from local vendors, tomatoes and other produce for sale and kids' activities.
What else to do this weekend: 🍻 Brewfest 2023 — a celebration of Richmond craft beer with 10 local breweries — is Saturday, 1-9pm at 2000 Dock St. (the parking lot under the Holocaust Museum). Tickets start at $10.
🎶 Southern Soul Music Festival is back for the third year, on Brown's Island and featuring artists Tucka, Pokey Bear and others. Saturday, 3-10pm. Tickets start at $65.
