Virginia Republicans wake up to early voting

Gov. Glenn Youngkin is going all in on early voting in his quest to help Republicans win total control of the state government.

Why it matters: It's a stark break from the Trump-fueled suspicion of the practice that has permeated the party.

In Virginia, GOP politicians have routinely sought to roll back early voting measures, while the party's voters have largely stuck to in-person voting.

What's happening: Youngkin's PAC, Spirit of Virginia, rolled out the major get-out-the-vote push on Tuesday in partnership with the state party and House and Senate GOP caucuses.

The campaign, dubbed "Secure Your Vote," recasts early voting not as a source of alleged fraud but as the key to Republican victory.

Details: In a press release announcing the initiative, Youngkin's PAC said the program will use voter data to target Republicans with messages encouraging them to vote early, both in person and by mail.

The program is anchored by a website, SecureYourVoteVirginia.com, that walks voters through the various options for early voting, including encouraging voters to join the state's permanent absentee list.

What they're saying: "Republicans have got to stop sitting on the sidelines and allowing the Democrats to do a better job of voting early," Youngkin said during an appearance on Fox News.

"I'm tired of us going into [Election Day] down thousands of votes. … It's time for us to stand up and make sure our votes are counted."

Flashback: Former President Trump blasted absentee voting with baseless fraud claims through his final days in office.

And as recently as this year, lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House of Delegates passed legislation to limit in-person absentee voting until two weeks before the election and ban localities from accepting ballots in drop boxes.

The other side: Democrats issued a press release blasting the apparent change of heart, which House Minority Leader Don Scott called "blatant hypocrisy."

Worth noting: Youngkin's PAC declined to comment on how many people signed up for absentee ballots through the initiative so far.

The big picture: During a meeting with reporters Tuesday, Youngkin's PAC said it anticipates spending "seven figures" on the initiative as part of a data-focused campaign that will draw on AI tools, machine learning and a small army of paid canvassers.