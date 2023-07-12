3 hours ago - Business
Virginia is No. 2 for business. Again.
North Carolina bested Virginia for the second year in a row as CNBC's 2023 Top State for Business.
What's happening: Virginia came in second place.
- The cable network cited a series of recent economic development wins in North Carolina, including plans by Apple to build a $1 billion facility — the company's first East Coast hub.
Meanwhile, the network lauded Virginia for coming in first place for education, but dinged us for high costs of doing business, including higher wages.
Of note: Virginia has scored the top spot on the list five times since it debuted in 2007.
💭 Ned's thought bubble: As someone who has helped make lists like this, it's hard to take the results too seriously.
- Think about how boring it would be if it were the same state at the top year after year.
