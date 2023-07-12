Virginia is No. 2 for business. Again.

3 hours ago - Business

Ned Oliver
North Carolina bested Virginia for the second year in a row as CNBC's 2023 Top State for Business.

What's happening: Virginia came in second place.

Meanwhile, the network lauded Virginia for coming in first place for education, but dinged us for high costs of doing business, including higher wages.

Of note: Virginia has scored the top spot on the list five times since it debuted in 2007.

💭 Ned's thought bubble: As someone who has helped make lists like this, it's hard to take the results too seriously.

  • Think about how boring it would be if it were the same state at the top year after year.
