Richmond's new panhandling signs — for drivers

One of the new signs at Forest Hill Avenue and Shelia Lane near the Lowe's. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Richmond wants drivers to stop giving money to panhandlers at busy intersections, according to new signs that recently went up across town.

Why it matters: Panhandling, soliciting and begging are considered protected free speech under the First Amendment, the Supreme Court found in 2015.

Yes, but: The new signs don't ban panhandling. They politely ask would-be cash-givers not to give money to people asking for it. They even say "please."

Since the signs are "asking for voluntarily compliance from drivers," they're legal, ACLU of Virginia tells Axios.

"It's a safety issue: It's dangerous for them and it's dangerous for the driver," city spokesperson Petula Burks tells Axios.

Zoom in: In all, about 23 signs went up in the last two weeks at intersections where panhandlers frequent and/or there is a lot of vehicle traffic, Burks says.

"It's a known best practice — you'll see [signs like these] in other major cities," she adds.

Zoom out: Henrico has had similar signs since 2017, and some jurisdictions in Hampton Roads are considering adding them.

Worth noting: Multiple COVID-era benefits expired in recent months, including enhanced food stamps, which ended in March and meant around 1 million Virginians lost around $95 a month.

Meanwhile, Richmond's unsheltered population grew by about 120% this year over last, WRIC reported.