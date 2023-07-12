Richmond's new panhandling signs — for drivers
Richmond wants drivers to stop giving money to panhandlers at busy intersections, according to new signs that recently went up across town.
Why it matters: Panhandling, soliciting and begging are considered protected free speech under the First Amendment, the Supreme Court found in 2015.
Yes, but: The new signs don't ban panhandling. They politely ask would-be cash-givers not to give money to people asking for it. They even say "please."
- Since the signs are "asking for voluntarily compliance from drivers," they're legal, ACLU of Virginia tells Axios.
- "It's a safety issue: It's dangerous for them and it's dangerous for the driver," city spokesperson Petula Burks tells Axios.
Zoom in: In all, about 23 signs went up in the last two weeks at intersections where panhandlers frequent and/or there is a lot of vehicle traffic, Burks says.
- "It's a known best practice — you'll see [signs like these] in other major cities," she adds.
Zoom out: Henrico has had similar signs since 2017, and some jurisdictions in Hampton Roads are considering adding them.
Worth noting: Multiple COVID-era benefits expired in recent months, including enhanced food stamps, which ended in March and meant around 1 million Virginians lost around $95 a month.
Meanwhile, Richmond's unsheltered population grew by about 120% this year over last, WRIC reported.
