Breeze Airways' summer flight deals out of Richmond

Karri Peifer
Need a last-minute summer getaway?

Breeze Airways is running an end-of-summer travel promotion, with one-way tickets out of Richmond to 11 cities on sale.

Zoom in: Fares start at $39 for flights to Charleston, $49 to Tampa, $54 to New Orleans and $75 to Las Vegas for trips made between Aug. 9-29. Tickets must be purchased by Monday.

Plus, travelers can upgrade from Breeze's Nicer seat (not the cheap one) to Nicest for $1 more.

Every destination included in the promotion:

  • Charleston.
  • Cincinnati.
  • Islip-Long Island.
  • Jacksonville.
  • Las Vegas.
  • Los Angeles.
  • New Orleans.
  • Phoenix.
  • Providence.
  • San Francisco.
  • Tampa.
