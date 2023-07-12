3 hours ago - News
Breeze Airways' summer flight deals out of Richmond
Need a last-minute summer getaway?
Breeze Airways is running an end-of-summer travel promotion, with one-way tickets out of Richmond to 11 cities on sale.
Zoom in: Fares start at $39 for flights to Charleston, $49 to Tampa, $54 to New Orleans and $75 to Las Vegas for trips made between Aug. 9-29. Tickets must be purchased by Monday.
Plus, travelers can upgrade from Breeze's Nicer seat (not the cheap one) to Nicest for $1 more.
Every destination included in the promotion:
- Charleston.
- Cincinnati.
- Islip-Long Island.
- Jacksonville.
- Las Vegas.
- Los Angeles.
- New Orleans.
- Phoenix.
- Providence.
- San Francisco.
- Tampa.
