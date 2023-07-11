Veil Brewing Co. beer festival will bring together nearly 50 brewers from around the world
The Veil Brewing Co. is coordinating the beer festival to end all beer festivals in Richmond on July 22.
Driving the news: Tickets are now on sale for The Veil's "Forever Summer Fest 2023," an event bringing nearly 50 breweries from across the globe to Shockoe Bottom for one afternoon.
Why it matters: Richmond beer lovers won't want to miss this, and tickets are going fast.
- VIP tickets are already sold out.
Zoom in: Participating breweries include Belgium's 3 Fonteinen and Cantillon; Missouri's Side Project and all the way in from the 6000 block of West Broad, The Answer — plus, 43 other breweries.
Details: Forever Summer is Saturday, July 22 from 1-6pm at Main Street Station.
- General admission tickets are $65 and include unlimited sample pours from all of the breweries. Designated driver tickets are available for $5.
- Proceeds benefit ChildSavers.
- Food will be for sale from locals like High Roller Lobster Co. and TBT El Gallo.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.