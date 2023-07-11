City buys vacant waterfront land for a new public park

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Dock Street Park is near the roundabout on the way toward Rocketts Landing. Image: Courtesy of the city of Richmond

The view that named Richmond is now permanently protected — and Richmonders have four more acres of riverfront to enjoy.

What's happening: The Conservation Fund, Capital Region Land Conservancy and the city partnered to preserve 3011 and 3021 Dock Street, a vacant site along the river, as green space.

The site is said to have inspired William Byrd to name Richmond after the city in England from his 18th century perch atop Libby Hill.

The land was previously owned by USP Echo Harbour LLC, a development group that had plans a decade ago to erect a nine-story office building on the site.

The now-city-owned spot will be called Dock Street Park and will be adjacent to the under-construction James A. Buzzard River Education Center.