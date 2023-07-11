57 mins ago - Development
City buys vacant waterfront land for a new public park
The view that named Richmond is now permanently protected — and Richmonders have four more acres of riverfront to enjoy.
What's happening: The Conservation Fund, Capital Region Land Conservancy and the city partnered to preserve 3011 and 3021 Dock Street, a vacant site along the river, as green space.
- The site is said to have inspired William Byrd to name Richmond after the city in England from his 18th century perch atop Libby Hill.
- The land was previously owned by USP Echo Harbour LLC, a development group that had plans a decade ago to erect a nine-story office building on the site.
The now-city-owned spot will be called Dock Street Park and will be adjacent to the under-construction James A. Buzzard River Education Center.
- Launch spots for kayaks and canoes will be added as part of the project, per a city spokesperson, as will a new connection for the Capital Trail off of busy Dock Street.
- The purchase price was just over $4.2 million, per city records, and paid for through multiple conservation grants.
