These Richmond restaurants are closed this week for July Fourth
Your boss isn't the only one who's off for Fourth of July week — some local restaurants took a break this week, too.
Why it matters: Your favorite eatery might be closed this week, so it's a good idea to check their Instagram for any updates before you head out.
A few places we know are OOO this week or longer:
- 8 ½ in the Fan: Closed until Thursday, July 13 at 3:30pm.
- 8 ½ Church Hill: Closed until Tuesday.
- Black Lodge: Closed until Tuesday.
- Brenner Pass: Closed until Tuesday.
- County Seat Restaurant in Powhatan: Closed until Saturday.
- Edo's Squid: Closed until Thursday, July 13.
- Longoven: Closed until September.
- Metzger: Closed until Wednesday.
- Pho Tay Do: Closed until Monday, Aug. 7
- WPA Bakery: Closed until Friday.
