Manchester's grocery store strikeout

Ned Oliver
Manchester's runaway growth apparently still isn't enough to land the neighborhood a grocery store.

What's happening: A local developer who was pitching major grocery chains on a mixed-used development tells Richmond BizSense's Mike Platania he's abandoned the project after finding no takers.

Why it matters: Neighborhood residents have been pining for a closer place to buy groceries for more than a decade.

  • The building boom that has transformed Hull Street made it look like one might finally be in the cards.

What they're saying: “Basically the feedback I’ve gotten is Manchester needs to hit a critical mass of population. Until that happens, grocers are a little gun-shy,” developer Brent Graves told BizSense.

  • He says he's putting the Commerce Road property up for sale instead.

Flashback: Graves first proposed the project at the tail end of 2020 as part of a 12-to-16-story development that would include 250 apartments.

  • At the time, he said he believed the neighborhood was approaching the population density necessary to support a grocer.

By the numbers: Manchester has grown, but has still not reached the population density of the city's most built-up neighborhoods — the Fan, Museum District and Church Hill, per 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.

Of note: For reasons that remain totally unclear, Richmond is one of the most competitive markets in the country for grocery stores.

  • Industry watchers have called the region one of the primary battlegrounds of the so-called "grocery wars."

Yes, but: The plethora of stores has not yielded much in the way of geographic diversity, with major chains crowding into a single block in Carytown.

What's next: Graves told BizSense he still believes Manchester will land a grocer.

  • "Maybe I’m too optimistic, but I think it’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when," he said.
