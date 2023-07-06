Share on email (opens in new window)

Manchester's runaway growth apparently still isn't enough to land the neighborhood a grocery store.

What's happening: A local developer who was pitching major grocery chains on a mixed-used development tells Richmond BizSense's Mike Platania he's abandoned the project after finding no takers.

Why it matters: Neighborhood residents have been pining for a closer place to buy groceries for more than a decade.

The building boom that has transformed Hull Street made it look like one might finally be in the cards.

What they're saying: “Basically the feedback I’ve gotten is Manchester needs to hit a critical mass of population. Until that happens, grocers are a little gun-shy,” developer Brent Graves told BizSense.

He says he's putting the Commerce Road property up for sale instead.

Flashback: Graves first proposed the project at the tail end of 2020 as part of a 12-to-16-story development that would include 250 apartments.

At the time, he said he believed the neighborhood was approaching the population density necessary to support a grocer.

By the numbers: Manchester has grown, but has still not reached the population density of the city's most built-up neighborhoods — the Fan, Museum District and Church Hill, per 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.

Of note: For reasons that remain totally unclear, Richmond is one of the most competitive markets in the country for grocery stores.

Industry watchers have called the region one of the primary battlegrounds of the so-called "grocery wars."

Yes, but: The plethora of stores has not yielded much in the way of geographic diversity, with major chains crowding into a single block in Carytown.

What's next: Graves told BizSense he still believes Manchester will land a grocer.