It's a First Fridays weekend in RVA and ICA is handing over the reins this month and next to For the Fem in You, a Richmond-based nonprofit that focuses on safe spaces for women.

The group will throw "Last Stop," a female and BIPOC-centric music showcase with DJs and lyricists, plus a pop-up market. (Expect some Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and Chaka Khan, if their Insta is any indication.)

Friday, 5-9pm at ICA at VCU. Free.

What else to do this weekend: 👩🏼‍🎤 If '80s music is your jam, The Legwarmers — everyone's favorite 1980s cover band — are back at The National on Saturday. The all-ages show starts at 8pm, and tickets are $23.

🍦If you want to get in some learning this weekend without melting your brain, check out the Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia's "The History of Ice Cream," Saturday at noon at the Magnolia Grange House Museum.