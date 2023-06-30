30 mins ago - News

New Virginia laws going into effect Saturday

In addition to hemp rule changes, a slew of other new laws take effect Saturday.

Zoom in: Here's a roundup of some of the most notable ones.

  • Spoiler: One involves a pony.

🏫 School bullying notice

Public school principals must now notify parents or guardians within 24 hours if their child was involved in any alleged bullying incidents.

  • Currently, notification is only required if there's an investigation and within five days.

⚠️ Move over

Cars must now move over, slow down or yield if another vehicle is on the side of the road with its hazards on.

🔞 Online porn access

Virginians who want to access porn websites must verify they're 18 or older.

☎️ Fake 911 calls

Fake or prank 911 calls are now Class 1 misdemeanor, upgraded to a felony if someone gets injured or dies as a result of the call.

🖲 Blue light ban

Blue headlights on cars, mopeds, bikes or anything else one drives are now illegal.

💉 Weapons of terror

Fentanyl is now considered a "weapon of terrorism," and knowingly manufacturing or distributing it in traceable amounts is a Class 4 felony.

🪧 Green Book markers

Historical signs can be placed at any location once listed in the "Green Book," the Jim Crow-era safe travel guide for Black people.

🐎 We have an official pony

The Chincoteague Pony is now the official pony of Virginia.

