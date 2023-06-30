New Virginia laws going into effect Saturday

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

In addition to hemp rule changes, a slew of other new laws take effect Saturday.

Zoom in: Here's a roundup of some of the most notable ones.

Spoiler: One involves a pony.

🏫 School bullying notice

Public school principals must now notify parents or guardians within 24 hours if their child was involved in any alleged bullying incidents.

Currently, notification is only required if there's an investigation and within five days.

⚠️ Move over

Cars must now move over, slow down or yield if another vehicle is on the side of the road with its hazards on.

🔞 Online porn access

Virginians who want to access porn websites must verify they're 18 or older.

☎️ Fake 911 calls

Fake or prank 911 calls are now Class 1 misdemeanor, upgraded to a felony if someone gets injured or dies as a result of the call.

🖲 Blue light ban

Blue headlights on cars, mopeds, bikes or anything else one drives are now illegal.

💉 Weapons of terror

Fentanyl is now considered a "weapon of terrorism," and knowingly manufacturing or distributing it in traceable amounts is a Class 4 felony.

🪧 Green Book markers

Historical signs can be placed at any location once listed in the "Green Book," the Jim Crow-era safe travel guide for Black people.

🐎 We have an official pony

The Chincoteague Pony is now the official pony of Virginia.

Go deeper: What to know about the new hemp rules.