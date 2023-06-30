New Virginia laws going into effect Saturday
In addition to hemp rule changes, a slew of other new laws take effect Saturday.
Zoom in: Here's a roundup of some of the most notable ones.
- Spoiler: One involves a pony.
Public school principals must now notify parents or guardians within 24 hours if their child was involved in any alleged bullying incidents.
- Currently, notification is only required if there's an investigation and within five days.
⚠️ Move over
Cars must now move over, slow down or yield if another vehicle is on the side of the road with its hazards on.
Virginians who want to access porn websites must verify they're 18 or older.
Fake or prank 911 calls are now Class 1 misdemeanor, upgraded to a felony if someone gets injured or dies as a result of the call.
Blue headlights on cars, mopeds, bikes or anything else one drives are now illegal.
Fentanyl is now considered a "weapon of terrorism," and knowingly manufacturing or distributing it in traceable amounts is a Class 4 felony.
Historical signs can be placed at any location once listed in the "Green Book," the Jim Crow-era safe travel guide for Black people.
The Chincoteague Pony is now the official pony of Virginia.
