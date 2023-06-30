31 mins ago - Culture

Richmond baker Danya Smith competing on Netflix's "Is It Cake?"

Karri Peifer

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Richmonder Danya Smith is competing on the latest season of Netflix series "Is It Cake?"

The sculptor-turned baker makes custom, often 90s-themed creations out of her private shop and workspace, Layers Cake Studio.

The series drops Friday, and Smith is one of 10 contestants competing for a share of $120,000 in prize money.

