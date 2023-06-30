Richmond baker Danya Smith competing on Netflix's "Is It Cake?"

Share on email (opens in new window)

Richmonder Danya Smith is competing on the latest season of Netflix series "Is It Cake?"

The sculptor-turned baker makes custom, often 90s-themed creations out of her private shop and workspace, Layers Cake Studio.

The series drops Friday, and Smith is one of 10 contestants competing for a share of $120,000 in prize money.