Richmond's fastest-growing demographic groups

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Census; Note: Estimates include people reporting one race alone; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Metro Richmond's Hispanic, Pacific Islander and Asian populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022, per a new Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Such demographic data is a vital snapshot of how the Richmond area's racial and ethnic makeup is changing over time, helping to inform policies and programs across the city.

By the numbers: Metro Richmond's Hispanic population grew by 324% to 103,000 people.

The Pacific Islander population grew about 218% to 1,836 people.

And the Asian population grew about 183% to 61,000 people.

Driving the news: Demographic trends are driven by a combination of factors, including varied birth, mortality and immigration rates (both internal and external) among different socioeconomic groups.

The big picture: Nationwide, the country's Pacific Islander, Asian and Hispanic populations saw the biggest percentage increases between 2000 and 2022.

The number of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islanders grew about 120% to nearly 879,000, while the Asian population grew about 105% to 21 million.

The country's Hispanic population grew about 80% to nearly 64 million.

The Black population, meanwhile, grew 31% to 45.4 million.

Of note: The U.S. is still predominantly white, with growth of 19% between 2000 and 2022 to nearly 252 million.

Zoom in: Some states are seeing far more rapid demographic shifts than others.

In Texas, for instance, Hispanic residents now officially make up the largest share of the state's population, the Texas Tribune reports.

"The new population figures show Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% of the state's population last summer, barely edging out non-Hispanic white Texans, who made up 39.8%," per the Tribune.

Meanwhile: The country is also rapidly aging, Axios' Emily Peck recently reported, with the median age reaching a record 38.9 last year.