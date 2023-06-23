Two Scott's Addition biscuits eateries close down abruptly

A pair of biscuit-themed Scott's Addition eateries abruptly closed in the last week, leaving employees out of work and scheduled events without a venue.

What's happening: Tang & Biscuit — a five-year-old shuffleboard bar — closed effective immediately Thursday, according to a bizarre Instagram post from the restaurant, which cited the completion of its mission of inclusivity and goodness for the closure.

Meanwhile, Biscuits & Gravy — a brunch restaurant from the same owners that opened just over a year ago next door to Tang — posted a "closed permanently" sign on its door sometime in the last week, BizSense reported Thursday.

Henrico-based Capital Square filed plans to redevelop the adjacent parcels where both restaurants sat at 1600 Roseneath Road and 3406 Moore St. and erect a five-story multifamily residential building, per BizSense.

Tang's operations manager told WTVR that BizSense's story drove the decision to close Tang immediately, adding that employees were offered severance and they're working to find new venues for scheduled events.

Worth noting: Capital Square currently has more than 500 apartments in the works in Scott's Addition. Rent prices run from $1,725-$4,605.