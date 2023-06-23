Macy's Backstage opens second Richmond location

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Macy's Backstage in Chesterfield Towne Center. The main entrance is on the food court side. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

👋 Karri here, freshly back from some discount shopping at Macy's, of all places.

Driving the news: Macy's opened its second Richmond area Macy’s Backstage location this month inside its Chesterfield Towne Center store.

The brand is Macy's in-house version of Nordstrom Rack or T.J. Maxx, boasting up to 70% off traditional retail prices.

It's had one in its Short Pump store since 2021.

Is $19.99 a good price on beach towels? Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Why it matters: In the world of discount clothing retailers' store organization, there's a spectrum, and I am happy to report that Backstage falls on the things-are-where-they're-supposed-to-be-and-nothing-looks-as-though-a-wild-animal-gnawed-through-it end.

(Flashback to this Business Insider story that described a Richmond Ross Dress for Less as organized as though a tornado ripped through it.)

Yes, but: Prices and selection are what matters most for bargain shoppers — and Macy's Backstage does well on both counts.

Who needs an elephant? Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

At Backstage, shoppers will find a mini version of big Macy's in the new department with clothes, shoes and purses, housewares, kids' clothes and toys, and even something for your furry friends.

What I found was a pair of Dr. Scholl's Bayside Platform sandals, originally $110, per the tag, and found elsewhere online from $39 to $65.

I snapped them up at Backstage for $29.99, plus a pair of Steve Madden aviators for $8.99 and a giant bouncing glow ball my dog definitely needed for $4.99.

The bottom line: If you've ever been accused of being Maxxinista, Macy's Backstage is worth a trip.