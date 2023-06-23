Macy's Backstage opens second Richmond location
👋 Karri here, freshly back from some discount shopping at Macy's, of all places.
Driving the news: Macy's opened its second Richmond area Macy’s Backstage location this month inside its Chesterfield Towne Center store.
- The brand is Macy's in-house version of Nordstrom Rack or T.J. Maxx, boasting up to 70% off traditional retail prices.
- It's had one in its Short Pump store since 2021.
Why it matters: In the world of discount clothing retailers' store organization, there's a spectrum, and I am happy to report that Backstage falls on the things-are-where-they're-supposed-to-be-and-nothing-looks-as-though-a-wild-animal-gnawed-through-it end.
- (Flashback to this Business Insider story that described a Richmond Ross Dress for Less as organized as though a tornado ripped through it.)
Yes, but: Prices and selection are what matters most for bargain shoppers — and Macy's Backstage does well on both counts.
At Backstage, shoppers will find a mini version of big Macy's in the new department with clothes, shoes and purses, housewares, kids' clothes and toys, and even something for your furry friends.
What I found was a pair of Dr. Scholl's Bayside Platform sandals, originally $110, per the tag, and found elsewhere online from $39 to $65.
- I snapped them up at Backstage for $29.99, plus a pair of Steve Madden aviators for $8.99 and a giant bouncing glow ball my dog definitely needed for $4.99.
The bottom line: If you've ever been accused of being Maxxinista, Macy's Backstage is worth a trip.
