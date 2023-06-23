2 hours ago - Business

Macy's Backstage opens second Richmond location

Karri Peifer
A bunch of women's tops (bland) in a retail store

Macy's Backstage in Chesterfield Towne Center. The main entrance is on the food court side. Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

👋 Karri here, freshly back from some discount shopping at Macy's, of all places.

Driving the news: Macy's opened its second Richmond area Macy’s Backstage location this month inside its Chesterfield Towne Center store.

  • The brand is Macy's in-house version of Nordstrom Rack or T.J. Maxx, boasting up to 70% off traditional retail prices.
  • It's had one in its Short Pump store since 2021.
Is $19.99 a good price on beach towels? Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

Why it matters: In the world of discount clothing retailers' store organization, there's a spectrum, and I am happy to report that Backstage falls on the things-are-where-they're-supposed-to-be-and-nothing-looks-as-though-a-wild-animal-gnawed-through-it end.

  • (Flashback to this Business Insider story that described a Richmond Ross Dress for Less as organized as though a tornado ripped through it.)

Yes, but: Prices and selection are what matters most for bargain shoppers — and Macy's Backstage does well on both counts.

Who needs an elephant? Photo: Karri Peifer/Axios

At Backstage, shoppers will find a mini version of big Macy's in the new department with clothes, shoes and purses, housewares, kids' clothes and toys, and even something for your furry friends.

What I found was a pair of Dr. Scholl's Bayside Platform sandals, originally $110, per the tag, and found elsewhere online from $39 to $65.

  • I snapped them up at Backstage for $29.99, plus a pair of Steve Madden aviators for $8.99 and a giant bouncing glow ball my dog definitely needed for $4.99.

The bottom line: If you've ever been accused of being Maxxinista, Macy's Backstage is worth a trip.

