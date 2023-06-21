Burtons opens, and Commercial Taphouse closes — again
🥩 Burtons Grill — an upscale American fare chain — opened yesterday in the Carytown Exchange shopping center and is now open daily for lunch and dinner at 3520 W. Cary St.
The Boston-based company is headed by Richmonder and Tazza Kitchen co-founded John Haggai who proved his Richmond love by refusing to move to New England and opening the group's 20th location here.
- The all-day menu includes burgers, sandwiches and salads ($13.50-$29), entrees like steak and seafood ($29-$46) and an aggressive commitment to being allergy friendly, including an entire gluten-free menu.
🫗 Commercial Taphouse — the third iteration of the Fan District restaurant that basically introduced Richmond to craft beer when it first opened in 1993 — is closing at the end of service Sunday.
🌭 Little Nickel now has a Snack Bar. The little walkup window on its patio serves frozen cocktails, a selection of wine and beer, Jell-O shots, sangria and hot dogs for grab-and-chill patio customers, Richmond Magazine reports.
- The window is open Friday and Saturday from 3pm on.
🧃 The Pit & Peel, a juice bar and healthy food spot, opened its fourth Richmond location this month in the Near West End at 5820 Patterson Ave., per Richmond Magazine.
🍔 Richmond is the No. 1 burger city in America, according to Clever Real Estate, a real estate data site that appears to use multiple data sets (including Yelp, Google and the census) to calculate its findings.
- Richmond boasts 11.4 burger joints per 100,000 residents and an average Yelp burger rating of 3.9, which helped propel it to the top of the list.
- But forget about burger city rankings — we want to know who has the best burger in town. Let us know at [email protected]
