New mural will mark Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground

A mural covering an abandoned gas station will soon mark the long-neglected Shockoe Hill African Burying Ground.

What's happening: The city Planning Commission approved the proposal yesterday afternoon.

Context: The burial ground operated between 1816-1879.

With more than 22,000 estimated people interred there, it is likely "the largest burying ground for free and enslaved people of color in the United States," per the Cultural Landscape Foundation.

Of note: The grounds have been disturbed repeatedly over the years, most notably by the construction of Interstate 64.

The site went unmarked until 2018, when a Texas woman, Lenora McQueen, traced her ancestors to the site and petitioned the city to purchase and preserve the property.

What's next: The project, sponsored by the city's public art commission, was presented Tuesday as an interim step in larger plans to memorialize the slave trade in Richmond.