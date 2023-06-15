How to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Richmond

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

There are so many ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

Henrico kicks things off Saturday with its third annual Juneteenth festival at Dorey Park beginning at 4pm and ending with a fireworks show at 9:45pm.

On Sunday, the party moves to Wharf Street in Richmond for the city's second annual Jubilation in June festival from 3-9pm, with Atlanta-based hip-hop group Arrested Development headlining, culminating in more fireworks.

And on Monday, the Black Village of RVA is hosting its first Juneteenth Block Party at Diversity Richmond from noon-7pm.