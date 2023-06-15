2 hours ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate Juneteenth 2023 in Richmond

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a Black fist wearing a kente cloth bandana.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

There are so many ways to celebrate Juneteenth this year.

Henrico kicks things off Saturday with its third annual Juneteenth festival at Dorey Park beginning at 4pm and ending with a fireworks show at 9:45pm.

On Sunday, the party moves to Wharf Street in Richmond for the city's second annual Jubilation in June festival from 3-9pm, with Atlanta-based hip-hop group Arrested Development headlining, culminating in more fireworks.

And on Monday, the Black Village of RVA is hosting its first Juneteenth Block Party at Diversity Richmond from noon-7pm.

  • Organizers say it will feature pop-ups by Black-owned businesses, live music, food and games.
