New Valentine exhibit resurrects historic Richmond signs

From storefront to museum in record time. Photo: Courtesy of The Valentine

Less than a year after it came down, the old Robin Inn sign is already on display in a history museum.

What's happening: The Valentine's latest exhibit, "Sign Spotting," explores iconic Richmond signage — some of it very old, some of it relatively new.

Why it matters: Signs are about more than just wayfinding, said Valentine curator Christina Vida.

"We have these memories that are built up around the signs, specific locations, specific locations in our lives," Vida told Axios.

Zoom in: The Robin Inn sign was still hanging at the corner of Robinson Street and Park Avenue as of its closure last summer. The Loupassi family, which owned the longtime Italian spot, donated it to The Valentine.

Photos: Courtesy of The Valentine

The exhibit also includes a door to the segregated waiting room of the old Richmond-Chesapeake Bay Trolley Terminal (now part of VCU Arts).

The text "colored" had been painted over but is still visible — a reminder that "long after Jim Crow, people were still living with the remnants," Vida said.

Plus: A gilt sign for a 19th century glue manufacturer stands out for its ornate approach to advertising a pretty mundane product, she said.

Details: The exhibit runs through May 2024. Admission to the museum is $10 but free on Thursdays.