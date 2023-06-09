Virginia ranks 15th in dogs biting mail carriers

Share on email (opens in new window)

Dogs bit at least 104 mail carriers in Virginia last year, including 11 in Richmond.

What's happening: The USPS released data this month showing the 10 worst "dog bite states" for its workers as part of National Dog Bite Awareness Week.

The big picture: Dogs attacked more than 5,300 USPS workers last year.

California saw the most canine bites, with 675 carriers attacked. Texas was second (404), followed by New York (321).

How we ranked: Virginia came in 15th in the nation for dog bites on the list.

Of note: A high ranking is bad, at least if you want your mail.

Go deeper: USPS advice on how to help.