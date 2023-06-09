2 hours ago - News
Virginia ranks 15th in dogs biting mail carriers
Dogs bit at least 104 mail carriers in Virginia last year, including 11 in Richmond.
What's happening: The USPS released data this month showing the 10 worst "dog bite states" for its workers as part of National Dog Bite Awareness Week.
The big picture: Dogs attacked more than 5,300 USPS workers last year.
- California saw the most canine bites, with 675 carriers attacked. Texas was second (404), followed by New York (321).
How we ranked: Virginia came in 15th in the nation for dog bites on the list.
Of note: A high ranking is bad, at least if you want your mail.
Go deeper: USPS advice on how to help.
