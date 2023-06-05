Gov. Glenn Youngkin would very much like lawmakers to return to Richmond to pass a budget now.

What's happening: Lawmakers adjourned over three months ago without reaching an agreement on the state's spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Why it matters: Because we're in the second year of a two-year budget cycle, there's no threat of a government shutdown, but the partisan divide has left $3 billion in surplus state revenue unspent.

Flashback: Youngkin and Republicans in the House were pushing for an extensive package of tax cuts. Democrats wanted to spend more on education and teacher raises.

State of play: House and Senate negotiators said talks were delayed by uncertainty surrounding the federal debt ceiling and how a national default would impact state finances.

Even before that was resolved, Youngkin, who had previously said he was in no rush and "here all summer," began voicing impatience.

"Let me be clear, I need a budget," he told WRIC at the end of last month.

Between the lines: It's unlikely lawmakers will return to Richmond before the June 20 primary elections, which are currently sucking up most of the political oxygen in Virginia.