The 4 proposals vying to replace the Richmond Coliseum
We're getting our first look at what a redevelopment of the Coliseum might look like sans arena.
What's happening: Last week, the city released sparkling renderings of plans submitted by four developers vying for the project, per Richmond BizSense.
- All of the proposals contain a hotel and preserve the Blue Armory, accompanied by a mix of housing and office space.
Details: Beyond that, none of the summaries shed much light on the specifics.
Lincoln Property Company highlighted its plans for a dense, walkable neighborhood that would deliver a "compact, critical mass of innovation, housing and commercial activity."
Capstone Development LLC focused on reconnecting streets and "ample green space," including a multistory building with a green roof.
Richmond Community Development Partners promised their proposal would create a "convenient and desirable place to live and socialize for VCU Health doctors, nurses and students."
City Center Gateway Partners pitched "a new landmark hotel on Clay Street" and a park with a stage for live music.
What's next: The city's Economic Development Authority and Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority are leading negotiations with potential developers, per BizSense.
- A selection could come as early as this summer.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.