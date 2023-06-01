Share on email (opens in new window)

The building has been shuttered since 2019. Photo: Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

We're getting our first look at what a redevelopment of the Coliseum might look like sans arena.

What's happening: Last week, the city released sparkling renderings of plans submitted by four developers vying for the project, per Richmond BizSense.

All of the proposals contain a hotel and preserve the Blue Armory, accompanied by a mix of housing and office space.

Details: Beyond that, none of the summaries shed much light on the specifics.

Lincoln Property Company highlighted its plans for a dense, walkable neighborhood that would deliver a "compact, critical mass of innovation, housing and commercial activity."

Lincoln Property Company's proposal. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Richmond

Capstone Development LLC focused on reconnecting streets and "ample green space," including a multistory building with a green roof.

Capstone's proposal. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Richmond

Richmond Community Development Partners promised their proposal would create a "convenient and desirable place to live and socialize for VCU Health doctors, nurses and students."

Richmond Community Development Partner's proposal. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Richmond

City Center Gateway Partners pitched "a new landmark hotel on Clay Street" and a park with a stage for live music.

City Gateway Partners' proposal. Rendering: Courtesy of city of Richmond

What's next: The city's Economic Development Authority and Greater Richmond Convention Center Authority are leading negotiations with potential developers, per BizSense.