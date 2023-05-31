MoviePass is back at Virginia theaters

MoviePass, the national movie theater subscription service, is back from bankruptcy and under new ownership, and nearly every theater in Richmond is participating in the service.

Why it matters: 118 theaters in Virginia are participating, including the Byrd, CinéBistro, Movieland and Regal and AMC theaters, per WRIC.

How it works: MoviePass allows subscribers to see multiple films on the big screen for a set monthly price.

$10 for one to three movies.

$20 for three to seven movies.

$30 for five to 11 movies.

$40 for 30 movies.

Of note: MoviePass operates on a credit system, with weekdays and matinees "costing" fewer credits than weekend and evening shows. How many credits you use determines the number of films per tier.