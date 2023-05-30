New exit planned off I-64 in Short Pump

Share on email (opens in new window)

VDOT has signed off on plans to add a new exit off I-64 in Short Pump.

Why it matters: Planners say there are an alarming number of crashes in the area caused by exiting traffic backing up onto the interstate, reports Richmond BizSense's Jonathan Spiers.

What they're saying: “I don’t recall another quarter, or even like Northern Virginia, that had crash patterns like this," said Henrico Public Works director Terrell Hughes, per BizSense.

Hughes said that, unabated, backups could stretch four miles by 2026.

Details: The $250 million project would add a new diverging-diamond style interchange at North Gayton Road.

It would also take steps to improve surrounding roadways and exits by adding auxiliary lanes and reconfiguring the existing Broad Street exit.

What's next: The VDOT review was considered the project's biggest hurdle, per BizSense.