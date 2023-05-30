2 hours ago - Transit
New exit planned off I-64 in Short Pump
VDOT has signed off on plans to add a new exit off I-64 in Short Pump.
Why it matters: Planners say there are an alarming number of crashes in the area caused by exiting traffic backing up onto the interstate, reports Richmond BizSense's Jonathan Spiers.
What they're saying: “I don’t recall another quarter, or even like Northern Virginia, that had crash patterns like this," said Henrico Public Works director Terrell Hughes, per BizSense.
- Hughes said that, unabated, backups could stretch four miles by 2026.
Details: The $250 million project would add a new diverging-diamond style interchange at North Gayton Road.
- It would also take steps to improve surrounding roadways and exits by adding auxiliary lanes and reconfiguring the existing Broad Street exit.
What's next: The VDOT review was considered the project's biggest hurdle, per BizSense.
- The proposal now heads to an environmental study, with actual construction beginning in three to four years at the earliest.
