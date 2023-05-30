2 hours ago - Things to Do

Richmond Symphony's Mile of Music festival is back

Karri Peifer

Photo: Courtesy of Richmond Symphony

Stroll. Listen. Stroll some more.

What's happening: The Richmond Symphony's Mile of Music festival is back Saturday for its third year, this time in Bryan Park.

  • The event, born out of COVID-19 restrictions but kept alive because it turned out to be fun, spaces five 20-minute ensemble performances around the park.

🐕 Of note: Dogs are welcome, and a handful from the SPCA will be treated as guests of honor, per Style Weekly.

Details: It's free. It's Saturday. It runs from 2-4:30pm.

