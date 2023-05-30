Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Stroll. Listen. Stroll some more.

What's happening: The Richmond Symphony's Mile of Music festival is back Saturday for its third year, this time in Bryan Park.

The event, born out of COVID-19 restrictions but kept alive because it turned out to be fun, spaces five 20-minute ensemble performances around the park.

🐕 Of note: Dogs are welcome, and a handful from the SPCA will be treated as guests of honor, per Style Weekly.

Details: It's free. It's Saturday. It runs from 2-4:30pm.