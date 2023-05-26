Why there's an exposed breast on the Virginia state flag

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

You know how Virginia has the proud distinction of being the only state in the nation with an exposed breast on its flag?

Well, the Virginian-Pilot has the fascinating backstory on the most enduring nip slip of all time.

Because, spoiler, it didn't start out that way.

Why it matters: Every few years, the state iconography is thrust into the spotlight, most recently as part of a fight in Virginia Beach over "'sexually explicit" material in school libraries.

And perhaps most famously in 2010, when then-state Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli created special lapel pins that edited the seal to cover the breast.

What happened: The original 1776 seal depicted Virtus, the Roman goddess of virtue, in a full breast plate.

It wasn't until 1901 that Virginia's First Boob had its coming out.

That year, the secretary of the commonwealth decided the state seal lacked "artistic grace and beauty" overall and, specifically, depicted a manly-looking goddess.