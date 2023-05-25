23 mins ago - Things to Do

Richmond Symphony’s free Big Tent concert is this weekend

Karri Peifer

The Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent. Photo: Jay Paul/Richmond Symphony

The Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent music and art event is Saturday in Jackson Ward at Abner Clay Park.

What's happening: The free outdoor concert will feature classical music from significant historic and contemporary Black composers and live, onstage painting demonstrations.

Details: Saturday at 7pm. The rain date is Sunday at the same time. Admission is free, and the event is family and pet-friendly.

What else to do this weekend: Check out a rodeo at Powhatan Bullnanza, complete with bull riding competitions, bull lassoing and cowgirl barrel racing.

  • There will also be a mechanical bull, which we imagine will make for some super Instagrammable moments.
  • Saturday. Gates at 5pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm at Rocky Oak Farm in Powhatan. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Kids 5 and under are free.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Richmond stories

No stories could be found

Richmondpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more