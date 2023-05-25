Richmond Symphony’s free Big Tent concert is this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Richmond Symphony’s Big Tent music and art event is Saturday in Jackson Ward at Abner Clay Park.

What's happening: The free outdoor concert will feature classical music from significant historic and contemporary Black composers and live, onstage painting demonstrations.

Plus, the event is partnering with the nearby Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia for the first time, which will host family-friendly activities leading up to the concert.

Details: Saturday at 7pm. The rain date is Sunday at the same time. Admission is free, and the event is family and pet-friendly.

What else to do this weekend: Check out a rodeo at Powhatan Bullnanza, complete with bull riding competitions, bull lassoing and cowgirl barrel racing.