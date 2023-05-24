Virginia has just 40 pay phones left

Share on email (opens in new window)

The number of working pay phones in Virginia has dwindled to 40.

What's happening: That's according to the State Corporation Commission, which keeps tabs on the industry via a $4 annual registration fee.

Driving the news: A week or so ago the good folks at the r/RVA subreddit were amazed to find a pay phone still in service in a parking lot off Broad Street next to Mekong.

Which got us wondering about how many were left in Virginia.

(Unfortunately, the SCC doesn't keep track of where those 40 pay phones are located, so finding them will remain a scavenger hunt.)

Flashback: Pay phones peaked in 1999, when there were more than 2.1 million registered nationwide, per the FCC.