Virginia has just 40 pay phones left

Ned Oliver

This is a payphone. Photo: Stephen Jaffe/Getty

The number of working pay phones in Virginia has dwindled to 40.

What's happening: That's according to the State Corporation Commission, which keeps tabs on the industry via a $4 annual registration fee.

Driving the news: A week or so ago the good folks at the r/RVA subreddit were amazed to find a pay phone still in service in a parking lot off Broad Street next to Mekong.

  • Which got us wondering about how many were left in Virginia.
  • (Unfortunately, the SCC doesn't keep track of where those 40 pay phones are located, so finding them will remain a scavenger hunt.)

Flashback: Pay phones peaked in 1999, when there were more than 2.1 million registered nationwide, per the FCC.

