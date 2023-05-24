Dan Snyder pitched an Elon Musk tunnel to ease traffic to a Virginia stadium
Remember last year when The Commanders floated a new stadium in Prince William County along I-95?
- And lots of people pointed out traffic in the area is already a disaster?
The latest: Well, it turns out outgoing team owner Dan Snyder was privately floating a solution: A really long tunnel built by Elon Musk's Boring Company.
What's happening: DC's WUSA9 reports Snyder told lawmakers in 2021 he wanted to build a roughly 35-mile "Tesla Tunnel" between the new stadium and Reagan International Airport.
- The news station cited three unnamed sources present at the meeting.
Axios has independently confirmed the report with a lawmaker who was present but asked not to be named discussing private conversations.
- That person told us Snyder cited the Boring Company's Vegas Loop as inspiration.
That project currently moves three passengers at a time in Tesla sedans through a 2.2-mile long tunnel under the city's convention center.
- The company has plans for 65 miles of tunnels and 12-person vehicles, but has faced skepticism, especially after ghosting projects in other cities.
