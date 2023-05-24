Share on email (opens in new window)

Remember last year when The Commanders floated a new stadium in Prince William County along I-95?

And lots of people pointed out traffic in the area is already a disaster?

The latest: Well, it turns out outgoing team owner Dan Snyder was privately floating a solution: A really long tunnel built by Elon Musk's Boring Company.

What's happening: DC's WUSA9 reports Snyder told lawmakers in 2021 he wanted to build a roughly 35-mile "Tesla Tunnel" between the new stadium and Reagan International Airport.

The news station cited three unnamed sources present at the meeting.

Axios has independently confirmed the report with a lawmaker who was present but asked not to be named discussing private conversations.

That person told us Snyder cited the Boring Company's Vegas Loop as inspiration.

That project currently moves three passengers at a time in Tesla sedans through a 2.2-mile long tunnel under the city's convention center.