2 hours ago - News
Richmond's utility's gas leaks have gotten worse
The city's aging gas utility is leaking more and more methane into the atmosphere.
What's happening: January of 2022 was the utility's worst month for leaks yet, writes the Times-Dispatch's Luca Powell.
- 14% of all gas purchased by the utility escaped through aging, leaky pipes, according to city records.
Why it matters: It's bad for the environment, and it's expensive.
- The city lost $4 million worth of gas last year, per the RTD.
What they're saying: City officials defended the utility, saying it takes leaks seriously and remains compliant with industry safety regulations.
State of play: The city has been raising gas rates and chasing grants to keep the utility solvent.
- Meanwhile, a coalition has formed urging the city to disband the utility, calling it foolish to continue investing in an enterprise that runs counter to the city's own climate goals.
More Richmond stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Richmond.