Richmond's utility's gas leaks have gotten worse

Ned Oliver
Illustration of a pipe opened up with cash spewing out

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The city's aging gas utility is leaking more and more methane into the atmosphere.

What's happening: January of 2022 was the utility's worst month for leaks yet, writes the Times-Dispatch's Luca Powell.

  • 14% of all gas purchased by the utility escaped through aging, leaky pipes, according to city records.

Why it matters: It's bad for the environment, and it's expensive.

  • The city lost $4 million worth of gas last year, per the RTD.

What they're saying: City officials defended the utility, saying it takes leaks seriously and remains compliant with industry safety regulations.

State of play: The city has been raising gas rates and chasing grants to keep the utility solvent.

